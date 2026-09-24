Meritorious students to get amalgamated fund waiver in Chandigarh government schools

The UT Administration has approved a waiver of the amalgamated fund/personal ledger account (PLA) fund for students who score 75 per cent or more in Class 10 and take admission to Class 11 in a Chandigarh government school, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education.

The benefit will apply from the 2026-27 session. The order, a copy of which is with The Tribune, was issued after the in-principle approval of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. As many as 1,050 eligible students have been identified so far.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Kataria said, “Our aim is to help and motivate the students in our government schools to excel in education as well as sports. Not only this, we will also extend further help in case of deserving needy students.”

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The waiver covers admissions under both the 85 per cent quota for UT government school students and the 15 per cent quota for students of private schools in Chandigarh and schools outside the city, subject to seat availability. It is open to students in the General and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories. Admission must be through the prescribed process against an authorised seat.

What is waived

Director School Education Nitish Singla told The Tribune that the indicative annual amalgamated fund/PLA fund is Rs 1,927 for a General category student and Rs 1,032 for an SC student.

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The actual amount will depend on the stream and subjects chosen, as laboratory, practical and vocational components are charged separately. Laboratory funds for Physics, Chemistry and Biology are Rs 15 per month each, while the vocational subjects fund is Rs 17 per month.

Government dues are not covered under the waiver. Students will continue to pay the admission fee of Rs 25 and tuition fee of Rs 600, along with the re-admission fee of Rs 17 and late SLC fee of Rs 1, wherever applicable. Girls and SC students will continue to get tuition fee exemption under existing rules.

Cost and recoupment

The order estimates the financial implication at Rs 19,33,850 — Rs 18,30,650 for 950 General category students at Rs 1,927 each and Rs 1,03,200 for 100 SC students at Rs 1,032 each.

The figure is tentative and will vary depending on actual admissions, categories and subjects chosen.

The amount waived will be reimbursed to each school’s amalgamated fund from the UT budget, subject to availability of funds, verification of claims and approval of the competent authority. The note states that the waiver should not reduce the funds available to schools for student welfare and day-to-day academic activities.

Why it matters

The waiver removes a substantial portion of the annual school-level charges for students in Chandigarh’s 42 government senior secondary schools. For each of the 1,050 beneficiaries identified so far, a General category student, for instance, will pay Rs 625 in government dues instead of Rs 2,552 in dues and fund.

The stated aim is to attract high-scoring students to government schools and encourage better Class 10 results.

The waiver will continue through Classes 11 and 12, provided the student remains in a government school, meets academic and disciplinary requirements and funds are available. The Department may review the scheme every year.

Compliance

“Principals must verify Class X marks, category and quota, and keep student-wise records of marks, subjects, amount waived and amount recouped for audit. The District Education Officer will monitor implementation and collate data. Any deviation must be referred to the Department,” UT Education Secretary Prerna Puri said.