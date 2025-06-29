Merlionn Group acquires Posh City township

Merlionn Group has acquired the 25-acre Posh City township in Sector 91-92, Mohali, and rebranded it as 'Merlion Posh City'.

The project aims to offer a premium living experience with modern amenities, open spaces, and world-class infrastructure. Merlion Group plans to develop the township according to international standards, making it an attractive option for investors and homebuyers, said a press release.