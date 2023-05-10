Messy mesh of wires poses risk in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 9

A power pole in Jamuna Enclave on the Gazipur road is in such a tight grip of wire mesh that it takes an effort to spot meter boxes. To repair a fault here, it requires a brave effort from a skilled electrician. Of course, the risk of electrocution always looms.

Residents here said PSPCL officials seemed to be waiting for a tragedy to take place to swing into action. Loose wires, open junction boxes and unsecured connections had many a times injured stray cattle with electricity shocks, they added.

Kuldeep Chauhan, a resident of the society, said, “The situation is prevailing for quite some time. It becomes more risky during rains as current sometimes flows into puddles of water on the road.”

Another resident, Raksha Jindal, said, “Since the power pole is on the roadside and market nearby, the risk of someone coming into contact is always there.”

Locals said the wires are within the touching distance on the roadside and pose a risk to unwary road users. Women complained that they were always in fear when children go out to play.

Gazipur and Baltana area of Zirakpur are dotted with several such poles where loose wires and open junction boxes on the roadside and in residential areas.

PSPCL officials said the issue would be resolved soon.

PSPCL gets into action at Veena homes

A day after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted the risk posed by a transformer pole and a wire mesh hanging precariously low in Veena Homes at Zirakpur, PSPCL officials took safety measures, increased the height of wires and replaced the old, worn-out junction boxes on Tuesday evening. Officials said unnecessary, old wires and loose connections had been secured and fixed properly.