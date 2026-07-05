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Home / Chandigarh / Met forecasts heavy rain from Monday before weather stabilises; yellow alert scaled down after Wednesday

Met forecasts heavy rain from Monday before weather stabilises; yellow alert scaled down after Wednesday

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:18 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Intermittent spells of light to moderate rain during the night and again on Saturday kept temperatures in check in Chandigarh, extending the relief from the hot and humid conditions.

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The the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its weather outlook for the city, curtailing the yellow alert till Wednesday. The alert covers the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

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According to the IMD, the city received light rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am, followed by another brief spell during the day. The maximum temperature dropped by 2 degrees from the previous day’s reading, to settle at 35.7°C, which was 0.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, however, rose marginally by 0.3 degrees. Relative humidity remained high through the day. The forecast indicates that rainfall activity will intensify from Monday to Wednesday, when Chandigarh is likely to witness the most active phase of the current spell, with light to moderate rain at many places and heavy showers at isolated places.

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From Thursday onwards, no weather warning or alert has been issued, indicating a likely reduction in rainfall activity, although isolated showers cannot be ruled out under monsoon conditions.

A meteorologist said the city had entered a stable monsoon phase with rainfall occurring in spells rather than continuously. “Monsoon conditions are established over Chandigarh. Rainfall is expected to remain intermittent, with the more active phase likely between Monday and Wednesday. The cloud cover and periodic showers will keep daytime temperatures close to or below normal, while humidity levels will remain high,” he said.

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