Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Despite a slight decrease in the maximum temperature, the UT Meteorological Department has issued a red alert as heatwave gripped the city. The department has predicted a severe heatwave from May 20 to 24.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 42.7°C, which was 3.8 notches above normal. According to the department, there was a fall of -0.2°C in the average maximum temperature as compared to yesterday. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 28.5°C, which was 3.4 notches above normal.

As per the Met Department’s forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 44°C to 45°C in the next five days.

The city recorded the hottest day ever in May as the maximum temperature touched 44.5°C on May 17. It was the third highest maximum temperature ever recorded and highest for this month. The second highest maximum temperature for this month was recorded at 44.4°C on May 15, 1970, third highest (44.3°C) on May 26, 1969, and fourth highest (44.2°C) on May 18, 1970. The highest ever maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 45.1°C on June 1, 2012, and the second highest at 45°C on June 5, 2017.

