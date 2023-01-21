Met predicts clear weather in Chandigarh for two days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 20

The city is likely to witness a clear sky this weekend and a fresh spell of rain from January 23.

According to the Meteorological Department, an active Western Disturbance was very likely to affect the city from January 23.

Under its influence, light or moderate rain with thunderstorm was likely to take place in the city on January 23 and very likely to increase thereafter from January 24 to 27.

According to the weatherman, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 16.9°C, which is nearly 4 degrees below normal, whereas the minimum temperature settled at 10.2°C, which is 5 degrees above normal.