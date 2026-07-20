Met predicts light showers today

Residents of the Tricity are likely to get some respite from the hot and humid weather conditions with the local Meteorological Centre forecasting light showers on Monday. Rain is likely to continue over the coming days.

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According to the Meteorological Centre, the week is likely to begin with a generally partly cloudy sky, accompanied by thunderstorms and light rain. Temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 35°C and a minimum of 25°C.

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From July 21 to 23, the forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and more substantial rainfall. During this period, temperatures are likely to dip, with the maximum temperature expected to fall to around 30°C on July 22, while minimum temperature may remain between 23°C and 24°C.

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In the past 24 hours, some parts of the city received 6.4 mm of rainfall. Although the showers were not widespread, they brought a marginal relief from the heat. Chandigarh recorded the maximum temperature of 36.0°C, which was 2.7°C above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 26.4°C.

Despite the forecast of heavy rainfall, the UT is currently facing a seasonal rainfall deficit. Since June 1, the city has received 214.2 mm of rain, which is 30.6 per cent below the normal rainfall for this period.