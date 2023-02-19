Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 18

To improve efficiency of the Electricity Department, the UT Administration will soon start the process of shifting electricity meters outside the houses in Sector 8.

Single-phase meters 468 Three-phase units 874

Under a pilot project, work on the project would start from Sector 8. Tenders have been invited and a company would be finalised within a week, said CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, UT. After allotment of the work order, the shifting is to be completed within three months, he said, adding that the project was likely to cost nearly Rs 2.52 crore.

The shifting of meters outside the houses would make it easier to take readings and it will be the responsibility of the department itself, he said. The work of shifting the overhead electricity cables underground in Sector 8 has been completed. As many as 468 single-phase meters and 874 three-phase ones would be shifted under the pilot project.

He said shifting the cables underground eliminated the hazard posed by high-tension lines that hung precariously on the edges of slip roads, road berms and parking lots in the sector. The present power infrastructure in the area was more than 50 years old, which led to frequent breakdowns and disruptions in power supply.

After the completion of the project, there would be uninterrupted power supply even during thunderstorms or heavy rain. Distribution losses would come down too.

The Central Government had approved Rs 241 crore in May, 2021, for the installation of smart meters in the city under the smart grid project. Under the pilot project, more than 24,000 smart meters have been installed in Sectors 29, 31, 47 and 48, Faidan, Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Daria villages and the Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2.

The administration had planned to replace all electricity meters with smart ones in the entire city by the 2022-23 fiscal, but the Ministry of Home Affairs shelved the project as the UT Electricity Department was being privatised.