MHA allows UT Admn to make temporary posts permanent

In a significant administrative reform, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorised the UT Administrator to convert temporary posts into permanent ones, a move expected to address the long-standing issue of staff shortage.

The authorisation forms part of a broader delegation of financial and administrative powers announced by the MHA to enhance efficiency and decentralised decision-making in such regions. The decision was communicated through an official order dated January 1, 2026, and supersedes all earlier instructions issued under the now-repealed Delegation of Financial Powers Rules (DFPR), 1978.

According to the order issued by an Under Secretary to the Government of India, the delegation of powers has been made under Rule 12(2) of the updated DFPR, 2024.

Under the new provisions, the UT Administrator has been authorised to approve the conversion of temporary posts under the Administration and in autonomous bodies under it into permanent posts up to the Selection Grade, corresponding to pay level-12. However, such conversions will require mandatory consultation with the Secretary (Finance) of the UT concerned and must strictly adhere to guidelines issued by the Department of Expenditure and the Ministry of Finance. Besides, the UT Administrator and other designated officers have been empowered to approve the continuation of temporary posts for a maximum period of two years at a time. Administrators can approve such posts up to pay level-12, while Chief Secretaries and Advisors to Administrators may clear posts up to pay level-10, provided the authority has been formally delegated to them by the Lieutenant Governors or Administrators.

The exercise of these delegated powers will be subject to strict safeguards to ensure financial discipline and accountability. These include compliance with General Financial Rules (GFRs), DFPRs and other codal formalities, availability of budgetary provisions for the relevant financial year, and a prohibition on further re-delegation of powers unless explicitly permitted.

Officials said the move was aimed at reducing bureaucratic delays in staffing decisions and strengthening the administrative autonomy of UTs without legislatures. By enabling quicker decisions on the conversion and continuation of posts, the government expects improved efficiency in public service delivery and better capacity to address region-specific administrative challenges.