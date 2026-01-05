DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / MHA allows UT Admn to make temporary posts permanent

MHA allows UT Admn to make temporary posts permanent

Move aimed at addressing staff shortage

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

In a significant administrative reform, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorised the UT Administrator to convert temporary posts into permanent ones, a move expected to address the long-standing issue of staff shortage.

Advertisement

The authorisation forms part of a broader delegation of financial and administrative powers announced by the MHA to enhance efficiency and decentralised decision-making in such regions. The decision was communicated through an official order dated January 1, 2026, and supersedes all earlier instructions issued under the now-repealed Delegation of Financial Powers Rules (DFPR), 1978.

Advertisement

According to the order issued by an Under Secretary to the Government of India, the delegation of powers has been made under Rule 12(2) of the updated DFPR, 2024.

Advertisement

Under the new provisions, the UT Administrator has been authorised to approve the conversion of temporary posts under the Administration and in autonomous bodies under it into permanent posts up to the Selection Grade, corresponding to pay level-12. However, such conversions will require mandatory consultation with the Secretary (Finance) of the UT concerned and must strictly adhere to guidelines issued by the Department of Expenditure and the Ministry of Finance. Besides, the UT Administrator and other designated officers have been empowered to approve the continuation of temporary posts for a maximum period of two years at a time. Administrators can approve such posts up to pay level-12, while Chief Secretaries and Advisors to Administrators may clear posts up to pay level-10, provided the authority has been formally delegated to them by the Lieutenant Governors or Administrators.

The exercise of these delegated powers will be subject to strict safeguards to ensure financial discipline and accountability. These include compliance with General Financial Rules (GFRs), DFPRs and other codal formalities, availability of budgetary provisions for the relevant financial year, and a prohibition on further re-delegation of powers unless explicitly permitted.

Advertisement

Officials said the move was aimed at reducing bureaucratic delays in staffing decisions and strengthening the administrative autonomy of UTs without legislatures. By enabling quicker decisions on the conversion and continuation of posts, the government expects improved efficiency in public service delivery and better capacity to address region-specific administrative challenges.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts