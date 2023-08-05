MIA to elect chief on August 7

Mohali, August 4
The Mohali Industries Association (MIA) will elect its new president on August 7. Mukesh Bansal and Baljit Singh are the two main contenders for the post.
While Bansal is backed by former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Baljit Singh has the support of AAP leaders. The three representatives of different groups (large-scale, medium and small-scale industries) were elected during a poll yesterday.
