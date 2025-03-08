DT
Home / Chandigarh / Micro-ATMs distributed to 8 cooperative societies on International Women's Day

Micro-ATMs distributed to 8 cooperative societies on International Women's Day

Aim to facilitate financial transactions, enhance accessibility, empower women to manage financial affairs independently
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:28 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
woman officers and employees from various apex federations
To celebrate International Women’s Day, the office of Registrar Cooperative Societies, Haryana, hosted a vibrant and empowering event in Panchkula. Dedicated woman officers and employees from various apex federations, including HARCOFED, HOUSEFED, DAIRYFED, LABOURFED, and HAFED attended the event.  Each federation represented the collective power of women committed to create sustainable solutions within their communities.

Rajesh Jogpal, registrar of cooperative societies, took centre stage to recognise the contributions of women in the cooperative sector. Addressing the event, he said, "Today, we gather to honour and celebrate the extraordinary strength and resilience of women, emphasising the vital role they play in shaping their financial futures through the cooperative movement. Financial independence is not merely a goal; it is a transformative journey that empowers women to take charge of their lives, make informed decisions and carve out their own paths. The cooperative movement acts as a powerful catalyst for this transformation, offering invaluable resources that foster financial independence, encourage political participation, and promote social emancipation."

He distributed micro-ATMs to eight women societies belonging to Milk Producer’s Cooperative Societies. This contribution from the District Central Cooperative Bank, Panchkula, aims to provide these societies with essential tools to facilitate financial transactions, enhance accessibility and ultimately empower women to manage their financial affairs independently.

Kavita Dhankar, additional RCS, delivered an inspiring message about the importance of women’s participation in cooperative initiatives, highlighting the need for a united front in the pursuit of equality and empowerment. Joint Registrars Ranbir Singh and Naresh Goyal, along with influential managing directors from various federations, including Yogesh Sharma from HOUSEFED, Virender Dahiya from LABOURFED, and Sanjeev Chauhan, CEO of the District Central Cooperative Bank, Panchkula, attended the event.

