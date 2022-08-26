Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

A mid-day meal worker suffered burns as a pressure cooker exploded at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, this morning. The incident happened while the meal was being prepared for students.

Roop Ram, the head cook, received burns on his face and has been admitted to the PGI. “The patient has suffered facial and left axillary superficial burns. He is now stable and undergoing plastic surgery,” read a medical bulletin.

“Sensing the cooker was about to explode and to ensure that no one in the kitchen is hurt, the head cook, valiantly tried to carry it out of the kitchen before it exploded. In the process, Ram received burns on his face,” said a spokesperson of the UT Education Department. The spokesperson added that one of Ram’s fellow workers suffered a slight burn on his leg. He was discharged after first aid. The authorities would investigate the cause of the incident.