middle-aged man's Body found

Zirakpur: The body of a middle-aged man was found in vacant area near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan at Baltana here on Friday. Chowki In-charge Mandeep Singh said no documents were found on the deceased, who appeared to be aged around 40. TNS
Purse with cash, phone snatched
Chandigarh: An unidentified pedestrian snatched a purse containing mobile phone, CTU bus pass and some cash from a 45-year-old woman at Raipur Khurd. The police were informed and a team rushed to the spot. A case has been registered.
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan
1.75 lakh staffers to benefit from move
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS
Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told
She has been living there since 2005 when her father was J&K...