middle-aged man's Body found

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: The body of a middle-aged man was found in vacant area near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan at Baltana here on Friday. Chowki In-charge Mandeep Singh said no documents were found on the deceased, who appeared to be aged around 40. TNS

Purse with cash, phone snatched

Chandigarh: An unidentified pedestrian snatched a purse containing mobile phone, CTU bus pass and some cash from a 45-year-old woman at Raipur Khurd. The police were informed and a team rushed to the spot. A case has been registered.

