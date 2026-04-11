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Home / Chandigarh / Military displays on Day 2 of Kavach 3.0 at Panjab University

Military displays on Day 2 of Kavach 3.0 at Panjab University

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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A rider during a horse show at Panjab University on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Panjab University’s UBS ground hosted an Army Horse Show on Friday as part of the Kavach 3.0 festival, marking the first time the university community witnessed a formal equestrian display on campus.

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Horses from the Triveni Riding School in Chandimandir, including breeds such as Thoroughbreds and Hanoverians, performed various manoeuvres. Riders aged between 9 and 19 took part in show jumping, clearing 2.5-metre wings and navigating obstacle courses stretching up to 80 metres.

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Among the participants, six-year-old Riddhi drew significant attention for completing the course with steady balance. Trainers noted that while these horses were once used for patrolling, they are now trained for international sports such as polo, dressage and endurance riding. Major General TPS Waraich (retd), Director of YPS Mohali, attended the event as chief guest. In addition to the equestrian events, a dog show featured a Panther breed dog demonstrating tracking and attack skills. The dog identified and intercepted two simulated suspects during the demonstration.

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At the Student Centre, a weapons display attracted a large number of students, with personnel providing technical details on various equipment. This included a Russian-made unified launcher with a 4 km range and an 81mm Indian mortar with a 5 km range. Students also viewed a US-made SIG rifle, a Russian Dragunov sniper and the Indian-made AK-47 203. The two-day festival, titled Kavach 3.0, was organised by the Department of Defence and National Security Studies. Alongside the military displays, students participated in singing, dancing and athletics competitions.

(The writer is an intern with The Tribune)

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