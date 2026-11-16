Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh concludes with focus on global, maritime security

The 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival concluded in Chandigarh on Sunday, with experts deliberating on contemporary geopolitical developments and maritime security. The event also drew a large number of visitors, who explored military equipment, weapons and other exhibits.

Chairman of the Military Literature Festival Association, Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd), said the festival provided a platform for experts to discuss issues of national, international and geostrategic significance. Jointly organised every year by the Punjab Government, Chandigarh Administration and Headquarters Western Command, Chandimandir, the festival also offered youngsters aspiring to join the defence forces a glimpse into military life.

During a panel discussion, experts examined the strategic importance of maritime straits in the context of international maritime law, geopolitical leverage and global trade. Discussions covered the naval blockade at the Hormuz Strait, merchant vessels, seafarers, cargo and sea routes, besides the impact of the conflict on oil, gas and other essential commodities.

Commodore AK Sinha (retd) said shipping traffic in the Persian Gulf had been restored to about 65 per cent of its pre-war level following the Iran-US-Israel conflict. He said the Navy's mandate was to ensure economic protection.

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"To act in a manner to influence events on a distant shore require two elements. One is the mandate and the other is the accretion in capability. So, we were the only ones and the first ones to began providing protection and others followed,” he said.

Prof Vijay Sakhuja said the conflict had disrupted supplies of not just oil and gas but also fertiliser, sulphur, graphite, glycol, green hydrogen, helium, iron ore, aluminium, methanol and feedstock, leading to shortages and price hikes.

He said the Iran-US-Israel war had caused a major disruption in the existing world order, with new alignments emerging. "Cold War 2.0 is already on our doorstep and entering drawing rooms, strategy rooms, and war rooms in the case of the military," he added.