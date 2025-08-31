Milkfed logs record Rs 6,395cr turnover

Milkfed Punjab, the cooperative behind Verka, announced a record turnover of ?6,395 crore in FY 2024-25, a jump from the previous year’s ?5,642 crore. Backed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the cooperative has expanded its milk processing capacity to 35.35 lakh litres per day and is investing over ?460 crore in upgrading plants at Amritsar, Mohali and Khanna.

