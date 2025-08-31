DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Milkfed logs record Rs 6,395cr turnover

Milkfed logs record Rs 6,395cr turnover

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Milkfed Punjab, the cooperative behind Verka, announced a record turnover of ?6,395 crore in FY 2024-25, a jump from the previous year’s ?5,642 crore. Backed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the cooperative has expanded its milk processing capacity to 35.35 lakh litres per day and is investing over ?460 crore in upgrading plants at Amritsar, Mohali and Khanna.

