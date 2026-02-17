Millennium School, Mohali, receives bomb threat

A bomb threat was reported on Tuesday morning at The Millennium School, Phase-5, Mohali, prompting an immediate police response at the campus.

Advertisement

Local police, including bomb disposal and security teams, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area as a precaution.

Advertisement

Following similar threat emails that earlier targeted multiple private schools in Mohali and neighbouring regions, authorities are conducting thorough checks to ensure student safety.

Advertisement

No explosive device has been confirmed so far.

Police have begun investigations into the source of the threat, treating the situation seriously to prevent any harm. Safety protocols remain in force.