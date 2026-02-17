Millennium School, Mohali, receives bomb threat
Safety protocols in place after bomb threat at Millennium School
A bomb threat was reported on Tuesday morning at The Millennium School, Phase-5, Mohali, prompting an immediate police response at the campus.
Local police, including bomb disposal and security teams, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area as a precaution.
Following similar threat emails that earlier targeted multiple private schools in Mohali and neighbouring regions, authorities are conducting thorough checks to ensure student safety.
No explosive device has been confirmed so far.
Police have begun investigations into the source of the threat, treating the situation seriously to prevent any harm. Safety protocols remain in force.
