Millers assn, arhtiyas seek relaxation in procurement norms

A delegation of the Rice Millers’ Association and commission agents today held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner DR Sona Thind and District Food and Civil Supply Controller Meenakshi regarding paddy grain that got damaged and discoloured due to the excessive rain.

Led by the District Rice Millers’ Association chief Inderjit Singh Sandhu and Sadhu Ram Bhattmajra, head of the district commission agents, the delegation submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner demanding relaxation in procurement norms.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation to take up the issue with the higher authorities.

They said grain had got damaged and discoloured due to the rain and does not meets the procurement norms. They said farmers had been facing problem to sell their produce and millers were worried as the milled rice would not meet the specifications.

Members of the Rice Millers’ Association said it would affect farmers and them economically.

The delegation said damaged and discoloured type of paddy should be purchased and stored separately, so that samples can be collected without hassle.