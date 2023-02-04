Millet introduced in mid-day meal at Chandigarh schools

Chandigarh, February 3
In line with International Year of Millets, government schools in the UT have introduced “millets” in the mid-day meal scheme, which aims at enhancing nutrition in children.
Millet khichdi was served in all cluster kitchens and some schools came up with novel recipes, including
millet ‘kheer’, millet ‘churma’, which were served with butter and jaggery.
Various activities such as live kitchen sessions for demonstration of millets recipes are being organised in all schools (government and private) of Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...