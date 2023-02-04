Millet introduced in mid-day meal at Chandigarh schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

In line with International Year of Millets, government schools in the UT have introduced “millets” in the mid-day meal scheme, which aims at enhancing nutrition in children.

Millet khichdi was served in all cluster kitchens and some schools came up with novel recipes, including

millet ‘kheer’, millet ‘churma’, which were served with butter and jaggery.

Various activities such as live kitchen sessions for demonstration of millets recipes are being organised in all schools (government and private) of Chandigarh.