Millet mela in Mohali on Jan 15

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 12

In an effort to sensitise the public to benefits of millets and promote its consumption on a regular basis, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department is organising ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ on in the city on January 15.

Divulging details, Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and District Health Officer Dr Subhash Kumar said the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Food and Drugs Administration in association with various organisations would organise an awareness fair at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali. They said the purpose of the fair was to make people aware of the benefits of millets for their good health as these were rich in various nutrients.

They added that stalls of millet dishes would be set up at the fair. Food stalls, exhibitions and expert discussions would be the main attractions of the fair, they said.

According to health officials, the United Nations General Assembly had declared the year 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’ under which these fairs’ were being organised in states on the instructions of the Government of India. The Civil Surgeon appealed to the people to attend the fair to get information about benefits of millets. Entry to the fair was free, she said.

#Mohali