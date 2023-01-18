‘Mindless’ pruning of trees irks Mohali residents

Mohali, January 17
Residents of Phase 9 here have resented the “mindless” pruning of trees in a residential area two days ago.
Residents said 20 trees had been mercilessly cut from the top. When they asked the workers to show the necessary permit for pruning and cutting trees, they did not pay any heed. The wood was hurriedly loaded on to a private vehicle and taken away, they alleged.
“We demand action against the miscreants. CCTV footage of the area can be scanned to know who all were involved in this mindless act and theft,” said a senior citizen of the area. Officials of the Municipal Corporation said the matter had not been brought to their notice.
