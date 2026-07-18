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Home / Chandigarh / Minerva Academy beat England club to enter quarterfinals of Gothia Cup

Minerva Academy beat England club to enter quarterfinals of Gothia Cup

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Continuing their winning run in the Gothia Cup, Minerva Academy defeated England’s club Prep School Lions Purple 10-1, riding high on hat-tricks by Paikhomba and Wangshem.

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Paikhomba scored goals in the 2nd, 5th and 26th minutes of the match, while Wangshem scored back-to-back goals in the 26th minutes and netted another one in 43rd minute to complete his hat-trick. Besides, Seiminsang scored in the 3rd minute, T Kipgen in the 9th minute and Potovei in the 16th minute for the team.

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Earlier, in the 6th minute of the match, an own goal by the England club strengthened Minerva’s lead. The club managed to score only one goal.

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In pre-quarterfinal, Minerva Academy faced France’s strong club OFC Couronnes, but the Indian side won the match 17-1.

Ngamba and Nongrem completed respective hat-tricks. Ngamba scored goals in the 1st, 34th and 46th minutes, while Nongrem shook the net by scoring goals in the 36th, 39th and 41st minutes. For Minerva, Aswin scored two goals in the 9th and 32nd minutes, Seiminsang in the 15th & 21st minutes and Nongdren in the 23rd & 31st minutes. T Kipgen (1st minute), Potovei (12th minute), Haokip (26th minute), Wangshem (37th minute) and Korou (41st minute) also scored a goal each.

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