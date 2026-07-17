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Home / Chandigarh / Minerva Academy Football Club score another victory

Minerva Academy Football Club score another victory

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:20 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Minerva Academy Football Club (FC) maintained their dominance in the play-off match in the Gothia Cup (World Youth Cup) in Sweden by defeating Kenya’s Legacy Academy 6-2.

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The match started brilliantly for the Mohali team as Tayenjam opened the account in the 2nd minute, but the Legacy Academy bounced back and equalised in the 20th minute through Lazarus Elijah. Following the equaliser, Minerva players intensified their attack, and in the 23rd minute, Khongsai scored a field goal to put the side ahead 2-1.

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In the second half, Donald scored in the 33rd minute to bring the score to 3-1. The Kenyan players also attempted to fight back. Chitiev brought the score to 2-3 in the 44th minute, but Minerva continued their relentless attack. In the 46th minute, Khongsai netted his second goal of the match to extend the lead to 4-2.

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Shortly after in the 49th minute, Tayenjam completed his brace, putting the team in a commanding 5-2 position. In the 52nd minute, Minerva’s Haokip scored the final goal, sealing a 6-2 victory and sending the team into the next round.

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