Minerva Academy lift Gothia Cup

Minerva Academy lifted the Gothia Cup-2026 (World Youth Cup) trophy after a breathtaking 2-1 final victory over Brazilian powerhouse RS Sports.

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Facing Brazilian opposition known for their flair and technical ability, Minerva relied on their signature high-press and tactical discipline. The breakthrough came early in the 10th minute, when T Kipgen found space inside the penalty area and clinically slotted a strike.

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RS Sports responded aggressively by launching a wave of counter-attacks and breached Minerva’s backline. At the half-time, both teams had scored a goal each.

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After the lemon break, the Brazilian team mostly kept possession of the ball, but Minerva defenders managed to keep the score unchanged. The definitive moment arrived in the 49th minute, with under two minutes of the standard time left, when Nongrem fired a power-packed shot to beat the Brazilian goalkeeper. Minerva navigated a frantic stoppage-time period until the final whistle.

The team achieved the distinction of remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, triumphing in their all eight matches. The strikers scored a staggering 86 goals, while the defenders conceded seven throughout the tournament.