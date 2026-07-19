DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Minerva Academy lift Gothia Cup

Minerva Academy lift Gothia Cup

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Minerva Academy team after winning the tournament.
Advertisement

Minerva Academy lifted the Gothia Cup-2026 (World Youth Cup) trophy after a breathtaking 2-1 final victory over Brazilian powerhouse RS Sports.

Advertisement

Facing Brazilian opposition known for their flair and technical ability, Minerva relied on their signature high-press and tactical discipline. The breakthrough came early in the 10th minute, when T Kipgen found space inside the penalty area and clinically slotted a strike.

Advertisement

RS Sports responded aggressively by launching a wave of counter-attacks and breached Minerva’s backline. At the half-time, both teams had scored a goal each.

Advertisement

After the lemon break, the Brazilian team mostly kept possession of the ball, but Minerva defenders managed to keep the score unchanged. The definitive moment arrived in the 49th minute, with under two minutes of the standard time left, when Nongrem fired a power-packed shot to beat the Brazilian goalkeeper. Minerva navigated a frantic stoppage-time period until the final whistle.

The team achieved the distinction of remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, triumphing in their all eight matches. The strikers scored a staggering 86 goals, while the defenders conceded seven throughout the tournament.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts