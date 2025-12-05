Minerva Club beat Corbett in thriller

Minerva Academy Football Club won the opener of the Youth (U-18) I-League by registering 2-1 win over Corbett FC. The latter side found the opening goal, briefly putting the Mohali based club on the backfoot. Minerva responded in the 34th minute, as Shelpa made long-range strike. After closing the opening half 1-1, the local club managed to score the winning goals in the 65th minute through skipper Lunkim.

