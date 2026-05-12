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Home / Chandigarh / Minerva FC storm into semis with 5-2 win in AIFF Sub-Junior League

Minerva FC storm into semis with 5-2 win in AIFF Sub-Junior League

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:29 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Gagan Ajit Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Malerkotla, will inaugurate the football tournament. Representational image
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Defending champions Minerva Academy Football Club delivered another dominant performance in the quarterfinals of AIFF Sub-Junior League 2025–26 by defeating Alchemy FA 5-2 at the Madras FC Ground in Mahabalipuram.

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With the win, the side secured the place in the semifinals of the national round. The Mohali team entered the knockout clash carrying strong momentum from an unbeaten group-stage campaign. Despite Alchemy setting up in a defensive formation, while Minerva stayed committed to their aggressive approach.

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The match began at a lively pace, but it was Alchemy who struck first in the third minute through a quick counter-attack, taking an early 1-0 lead.

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However, the defending champions responded with composure and took complete control of possession.

Their equaliser arrived in the 30th minute, when Maniton shot a stunning strike from outside the penalty area into the top corner to make it 1-1.

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Moments later, Akash produced another moment of brilliance with a powerful long-range effort that helped Minerva post a 2-1 lead. Before halftime, Rimoson added a third goal. After the lemon-break, Minerva held ball for the most time.

In the 56th minute, Rimoson scored his second goal of the evening to extend the lead to 4-1. Alchemy managed to score another goal, briefly reducing the deficit to 4-2, but Minerva quickly restored their lead.

In the 71st minute, Ngayaiza scored another goal for Minerva, taking the team to 5-2.

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