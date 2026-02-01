Minerva lads log 6-0 victory over Khad

Minerva Academy Football Club continued their winning streak in the AIFF Junior League with a commanding 6-0 victory over YFC Khad, Gujarat. This was the third consecutive win of the season for the Mohali-based club, playing in Ludhiana.

The opener arrived as early as in the seventh minute, when Sandup converted a corner into the goal. Just five minutes later, another corner caused havoc in the YFC Khad box as Mahtab doubled the lead. With possession and territory firmly in their grasp, Minerva dictated the tempo and kept YFC Khad pinned deep inside their own half.

Minerva’s pressure soon earned a free-kick opportunity outside the penalty area. Denamoni, last season’s top scorer, calmly slotted home at the far post to make it 3-0. Moments later, goalkeeper Chingkhei’s save triggered a swift counterattack. Denamoni’s dangerous cutback forced a defensive error, resulting in an own goal.

After the 45 minutes of the play, the second half followed a similar script, with Minerva continuing to dominate possession and create chances. Azam Khan then stepped up to seal the contest, scoring a well-taken brace to complete a resounding 6-0 triumph. Minerva Academy will face a major test as they prepare to host Punjab FC on February 21 in their first home game of the season in Mohali.