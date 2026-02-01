DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Minerva lads log 6-0 victory over Khad

Minerva lads log 6-0 victory over Khad

Football club continue their winning streak in the AIFF Junior League

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:45 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Minerva Academy Football Club continued their winning streak in the AIFF Junior League with a commanding 6-0 victory over YFC Khad, Gujarat. This was the third consecutive win of the season for the Mohali-based club, playing in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The opener arrived as early as in the seventh minute, when Sandup converted a corner into the goal. Just five minutes later, another corner caused havoc in the YFC Khad box as Mahtab doubled the lead. With possession and territory firmly in their grasp, Minerva dictated the tempo and kept YFC Khad pinned deep inside their own half.

Advertisement

Minerva’s pressure soon earned a free-kick opportunity outside the penalty area. Denamoni, last season’s top scorer, calmly slotted home at the far post to make it 3-0. Moments later, goalkeeper Chingkhei’s save triggered a swift counterattack. Denamoni’s dangerous cutback forced a defensive error, resulting in an own goal.

Advertisement

After the 45 minutes of the play, the second half followed a similar script, with Minerva continuing to dominate possession and create chances. Azam Khan then stepped up to seal the contest, scoring a well-taken brace to complete a resounding 6-0 triumph. Minerva Academy will face a major test as they prepare to host Punjab FC on February 21 in their first home game of the season in Mohali.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts