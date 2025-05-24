Minerva lads register football win

Minerva Academy FC delivered an electrifying performance in their U-13 Sub-Junior Youth League match, thrashing Community Football Club 8-0. It was a must-win game for Minerva and the young Minerva team, known for their skill and determination, rose to the challenge and showcased their prowess on the field.

Advertisement

Rimoson was the star of the show, scoring four goals and setting the tone for a dominant display. His opening goal sparked off a goal fest, and Minerva Academy FC’s young guns never looked back. Tuboi, L Kipgen, Akash and Gurba added to the tally, each scoring one goal and highlighting the depth of talent within the team.

The match was a class in aggressive and confident football, with Minerva Academy FC dictating the pace and creating scoring opportunities at will. By half time, the scoreline read 6-0 in favour of Minerva, and the team continued to score the goals in the second half, eventually making it 8-0.

Advertisement

The youngsters demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure and deliver results when it mattered most.