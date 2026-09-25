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Home / Chandigarh / Minerva win Subroto Cup International Football Tournament

Minerva win Subroto Cup International Football Tournament

Edged past Kerala 3-2 in a high-octane final at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:41 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Minerva Football Academy team with the winners’ trophy of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.
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The team of the CISCE, represented by Minerva Football Academy, won the 65th Edition Subroto Cup International Football Tournament (Junior Boys U-17) after edging Kerala 3-2 in a high-octane final, at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi.

The finale showcased an enthralling tactical contest between two of the nation’s premier football powerhouses. Minerva took the pitch in the traditional 4-3-3 formation, marshalled by captain Kh Yoihenba in goal behind a disciplined backline of Sailex, Chingkhei, Tony and Md Azam Khan. The midfield engine room featured Moosa, Punshiba Meitei and Chetan Tiwari controlling the tempo, feeding an attacking trident of Mahesh, Yohenba and centre-forward Raj.

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Kerala met the occasion with an aggressive counter-attacking structure, setting up a physical, end-to-end clash for national supremacy.

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Since the starting whistle, Minerva enforced their aggressive high press. The strategy paid off in the seventh minute. Winger Mahesh drove past his marker on the right flank before cutting back a low pass across the edge of the area. Khan received the ball cleanly for posting it to the bottom left corner to hand Minerva an instant 1-0 lead.

Kerala responded with fierce determination, riding on a counter-attack to breach Minerva’s backline and level the score line.

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The remainder of the opening half turned into a close fight, Chingkhei and Tony executing crucial last-ditch tackles to ensure both sides headed into the interval level at 1-1.

In the second half, Minerva came out firing. In the 39th minute, Minerva reclaimed the lead through individual brilliance from Punshiba Meitei. Picking up a loose clearance 25 yards out, Meitei shifted the ball onto his right foot and unleashed a vicious, dipping long-range screamer that crashed into the roof of the net, sending the Minerva dugout into raptures.

Minerva doubled down on their momentum and struck what proved to be the decisive championship blow just seven minutes later. In the 46th minute, Minerva won a corner on the left side. Yohenba curled an in-swinging delivery toward the far post, where Md Azam Khan rose above the Kerala defence to power a downward header into the net, sealing his personal brace and extending the lead to 3-1.

Kerala refused to bow out quietly, throwing numbers forward in the final stages and pulling a goal back to make it 3-2. However, Minerva showcased championship grit in the dying minutes anchored by crucial claims from goalkeeper Yoihenba and calm defensive management from Sailex and Moosa to hold off the late onslaught until the final whistle confirmed their coronation as Subroto Cup champions.

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