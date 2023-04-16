Mini-Marathon: Aadhar Thakur, Tanveer Singh Toor, Angad Preet Singh run to glory

Mohali, April 15
Aadhar Thakur, Tanveer Singh Toor and Angad Preet Singh claimed first three positions, respectively, in the boys’ U-17 category during the mini-marathon organised by Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66.
In the girls’ U-17 category, Ojaswini Ajay claimed first position, followed by Geetanjali at second position and Jasmeet Kaur at third. In the boys’
U-14 category, Gaurav claimed first position and Paras finished second. Aaryan Saini finished third position.
Simreet claimed first position in the girls’ U-14 category, followed by Radhika Yadav at second position and Shrishti Rai at third. Ryan International Secondary School, Sector 49, claimed overall first position, while Gillco International School claimed second position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...