Mini-Marathon: Aadhar Thakur, Tanveer Singh Toor, Angad Preet Singh run to glory

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 15

Aadhar Thakur, Tanveer Singh Toor and Angad Preet Singh claimed first three positions, respectively, in the boys’ U-17 category during the mini-marathon organised by Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66.

In the girls’ U-17 category, Ojaswini Ajay claimed first position, followed by Geetanjali at second position and Jasmeet Kaur at third. In the boys’

U-14 category, Gaurav claimed first position and Paras finished second. Aaryan Saini finished third position.

Simreet claimed first position in the girls’ U-14 category, followed by Radhika Yadav at second position and Shrishti Rai at third. Ryan International Secondary School, Sector 49, claimed overall first position, while Gillco International School claimed second position.