Mining activities suspended in Panchkula till Sept 15

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has ordered that all mining activities will remain suspended in the district till September 15.

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During a meeting of the District-Level Task Force Committee constituted to prevent illegal mining at the Mini Secretariat here today, the DC reviewed the enforcement measures taken to curb illegal mining in the district.

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The DC said the Mining Department would coordinate with the Police Department to increase the number of checkpoints at vulnerable illegal mining locations, deploy personnel on a 24-hour rotational basis and ensure continuous monitoring to prevent illegal mining activities.

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Special emphasis was laid on conducting regular surprise inspections in the sensitive areas of Burjkotia, Jabrot, Dewanwala, Basola, Paploha, Nanakpur, Charania, Mehtab Majra, Kirtpur, Karampur, Nawanagar and Rampur Jangi under the Kalka subdivision, and Rattewali, Khetparali, Rampur, Kajampur, Haripur, Kheri Barauna, Hangoli, Bataur, Mouli, Toda, Natwal and Rihod under the Panchkula subdivision.