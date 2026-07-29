DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mining activities suspended in Panchkula till Sept 15

Mining activities suspended in Panchkula till Sept 15

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has ordered that all mining activities will remain suspended in the district till September 15.

Advertisement

During a meeting of the District-Level Task Force Committee constituted to prevent illegal mining at the Mini Secretariat here today, the DC reviewed the enforcement measures taken to curb illegal mining in the district.

Advertisement

The DC said the Mining Department would coordinate with the Police Department to increase the number of checkpoints at vulnerable illegal mining locations, deploy personnel on a 24-hour rotational basis and ensure continuous monitoring to prevent illegal mining activities.

Advertisement

Special emphasis was laid on conducting regular surprise inspections in the sensitive areas of Burjkotia, Jabrot, Dewanwala, Basola, Paploha, Nanakpur, Charania, Mehtab Majra, Kirtpur, Karampur, Nawanagar and Rampur Jangi under the Kalka subdivision, and Rattewali, Khetparali, Rampur, Kajampur, Haripur, Kheri Barauna, Hangoli, Bataur, Mouli, Toda, Natwal and Rihod under the Panchkula subdivision.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts