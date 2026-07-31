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Home / Chandigarh / Minister Barinder Goyal inaugurates Rs 30.71-crore canal irrigation projects in Sirhind

Minister Barinder Goyal inaugurates Rs 30.71-crore canal irrigation projects in Sirhind

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:42 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Barinder Goyal Cabinet Minister along with MLA Fatehgarh Sahib Lakhbir Singh Rai inaugurating the canal water project .
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Punjab Cabinet Minister for Water Conservation and Water Resources Barinder Kumar Goyal on Wednesday inaugurated canal irrigation projects worth Rs 30.71 crore at Soundha village to strengthen the irrigation network in the Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituency.

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Addressing a gathering, the minister said the projects include the lining of the Saidpura Minor, Rajindergarh Minor and 1-L Rajbaha over a total length of 33.68 km, besides the laying of a 23.05-km underground pipeline, at a total cost of Rs 30.71 crore.

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He said another project, involving the laying of an underground pipeline at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore, is under way to provide canal water to farmers in Sanipur, Bara, Chhaleri Kalan, Saifalpur, Mohammadipur, Adampur, Bibipur and Sarana villages. Once completed, the scheme will provide irrigation facilities to 2,332 acres of agricultural land.

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The minister said the Punjab Government is committed to ensuring canal water reaches every farm in the state and is undertaking large-scale works to strengthen irrigation infrastructure. “Our aim is to provide canal water to every village, and we will achieve this target soon,” he said.

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai was also present on the occasion.

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Earlier, the minister inaugurated canal irrigation projects worth about Rs 57.01 crore at Khant Manpur village in the Bassi Pathana Assembly segment. The projects are aimed at strengthening the canal irrigation network and benefiting farmers in 173 villages. Accompanied by Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy, the minister said the works would significantly improve the supply of canal water to agricultural fields and reduce farmers’ dependence on groundwater.

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