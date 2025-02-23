DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Minister calls for upgrade of sports infra

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from Punjab, UT and the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Regional Centre in the city to discuss and strategise the development...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from Punjab, UT and the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Regional Centre in the city to discuss and strategise the development of sports infrastructure in the region.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s sports ecosystem, Mandaviya said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives like Khelo India, FIT India, and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) are transforming India’s sports landscape. Our goal is to create a robust infrastructure that nurtures young talent and enables them to compete at the highest level.”

Following the meeting, the Union Minister felicitated 30 outstanding athletes across disciplines such as kabaddi, handball, judo, boxing, kayaking, and canoeing. These athletes, who have secured podium finishes in various national and international tournaments, including the recently concluded 38th National Games, undergo rigorous training at six SAI Training Centres (STCs), two National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and two Extension Centres under SAI RC Chandigarh.

Encouraging the athletes, the minister expressed his confidence in their potential to elevate India’s global sporting stature.

“India is on a transformative journey towards becoming a sports superpower. By 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of independence, I envision a nation where our athletes dominate the world stage, bringing glory to the Tricolour with every performance,” he added.

Mandaviya also visited SAI’s Chandigarh centre to review the existing sports facilities and assess the infrastructure available for young sportspersons in the region.

