Minister hands over Rs 50L cheque to state contingent

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 20

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to the state contingent, which will participate in the National Games to be held in Gujarat next month, during a meeting with office-bearers of the Punjab Olympic Association (POA) at Punjab Olympic Bhawan here today.

He also assured them to take up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for further assistance in supporting state players.

Hayer said the state government was formulating a new sports policy where emphasis would be laid on giving cash prizes to sportsmen, jobs and encouraging young sportsmen under the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Punjab was number one in national sports in 2001. Since then, the state continued to lag behind. The government would now recruit 220 coaches and more posts would be created in the state.