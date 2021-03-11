Minister hands over Rs 50L cheque to state contingent

Mohali, August 20
Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to the state contingent, which will participate in the National Games to be held in Gujarat next month, during a meeting with office-bearers of the Punjab Olympic Association (POA) at Punjab Olympic Bhawan here today.
He also assured them to take up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for further assistance in supporting state players.
Hayer said the state government was formulating a new sports policy where emphasis would be laid on giving cash prizes to sportsmen, jobs and encouraging young sportsmen under the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”.
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Punjab was number one in national sports in 2001. Since then, the state continued to lag behind. The government would now recruit 220 coaches and more posts would be created in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...