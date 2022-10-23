Minister hands over 60 job letters in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

Under the ‘Rozgar Mela’ programme, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur handed over appointment letters to the appointees at Law Auditorium, Panjab University, today.

Rozgar Mela — a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel — was organised via videoconferencing today. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees across India. The minister distributed more than 60 appointment letters and congratulated the appointees.

“I am happy to get this appointment letter...I will fulfill all my duties towards the betterment of the nation,” said Rinku from Amritsar.