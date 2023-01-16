Minister inaugurates 'Millet Mela' in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 15

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh inaugurated the “Eat Right Millet Mela” here today. It was organised by the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Food and Drugs Administration Punjab (FDA). Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh were also present.

Addressing farmers, food experts, students and people present at an event held at Shivalik Public School here, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh said: “Coarse grains, including bajra, jowar and ragi, have been forgotten, while their consumption is extremely important for our physical and mental health.”

He said today there was a need to spread awareness about the benefits of coarse grains rich in nutrients and create an environment to promote its production.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said: “Conducting this fair to make people aware of the benefits of millet i.e. coarse grain in the present era is a commendable initiative. Coarse grains used to be an important part of our diet, but due to major changes in our lifestyle and food, these have disappeared from our plate”.

Kheti Virasat Mission, an organisation for natural farming, stressed on the cultivation of coarse grains and appealed to people to include this basic grain in their daily diet.