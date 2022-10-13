Minister inspects Mohali RTA office

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 12

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today inspected the Mohali RTA office and reviewed the work going on there.

The Minister went to public counters at the RTA office where he got the details of the work being done by employees. He also interacted with people, who came to get their works done, and got information about the problems being faced by them. The Minister gave instructions to officials to solve the problems of people. Bhullar said instructed RTA officials to ensure the attendance of employees from 9 am to 5 pm.

He told officials and employees of the RTA office that if someone’s papers were incomplete, he/she should be informed about it at the first instance so that no one has to visit the office again and again. He said the list of required documents should also be pasted on the board for the convenience of people.

#Mohali