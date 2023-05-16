Minister kicks off Road Safety Week

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 15

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today inaugurated the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week under the “Surakhiat Punjab-Sohna Punjab” campaign here.

Addressing the gathering at Shivalik Public School, the Cabinet Minister said the week was being celebrated all over the world to create awareness about road safety and to reduce the rate of road accidents as well as deaths.

During the week, special drives have been planned to educate people on wearing helmets and seatbelts, and using reflective tapes on vehicles (May 15); to repair/repaint pedestrian crossings (May 16), encourage commuters to use non-motorised transport such as bicycle (May 17), carry out traffic checks against underage driving (May 18), hold painting and essay competitions on road safety in schools (May 19), remove encroachments on roads and footpaths (May 20) and to organise half-marathons and bicycle rallies to promote sustainable transport (May 21).

Bhullar said every year, more than 4,500 precious lives were lost in road accidents in Punjab, which included a large number of people in the 15-45 age group . The Transport Minister said now, learner’s licence was a click away. Earlier, there were only two centres in Punjab for conducting driving test on heavy vehicles. Now, a third one had been opened at Rupnagar.

Mohali DC Aashika Jain said, "During this Road Safety Week efforts will be made to create awareness among general public about traffic rules across the state, so that death rate in road accidents could be reduced drastically."