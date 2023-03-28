Minister, Mohali DC take stock of crop damage

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 27

Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann and Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today visited several villages in Mohali to take stock of the crops damaged due to the recent untimely rain.

Jain told the minister that the work of girdawari had started in the district and officials had been instructed to complete the work within a given time frame.

Maan said the Bhagwant Mann-led government was with the farmers in the time of this crisis. She said the state government had ordered to conduct girdawari to assess crop damage.

Maan said the Chief Minister had announced a 25 per cent increase in compensation for crop damage. She said if the crop loss was more than 75 per cent, the state government would compensate the farmers at the rate of Rs 15,000 per acre. And if the damage ranged between 33 to 75 per cent, the farmers will be compensated at the rate of Rs. 6750 per acre. A 10 per cent compensation would be given to the labourers so that they do not face any financial difficulties.