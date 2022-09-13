Minister opens district-level games

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 12

Minister of Tourism and Culture Affairs, Investment Promotion, Labour and Grievance Redressal Anmol Gagan Mann inaugurated the district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at the Multi-Purpose Sports Stadium, Sector 78, here today.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister, was also present. He said the success of these games could be gauged from the fact that in the block, where there were not more than 200 players, around 3,500 players had registered for these games. In Dera Bassi block, 4,200 players were participating in the games. He congratulated the district administration, coaches, teachers and the Sports Department for organising the games.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also addressed the players. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar welcomed the chief guest and special guests.

The handball, football and kabaddi events were organized in the Under-14, 17 and 21 categories.