Minister orders notices to Kalka MC engineers over encroachments

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Wednesday ordered the issuance of show-cause notices to the Junior Engineer (JE) and Municipal Engineer (ME) of the Kalka Municipal Council over alleged illegal encroachments on civic body land. He warned that action would be taken against officials found guilty of dereliction of duty.

Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the PWD Rest House in Panchkula, the minister also directed that no construction be allowed on disputed ancestral property in Dhandardu village until the next court hearing in November. Seven complaints were taken up at the meeting, of which five were resolved on the spot. Officials were directed to expedite the disposal of the remaining two.

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The encroachment complaint concerned land near Tagra Kali Ram village falling under the jurisdiction of the Kalka Municipal Council. The complainant alleged that people had illegally occupied the land and constructed houses, shops and animal enclosures despite complaints to the authorities.

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A municipal council official informed the minister that a measurement of the land had confirmed encroachments and that notices would be issued to the encroachers, directing them to remove the illegal structures. Taking note of the alleged failure of officials to act earlier, Panwar directed that show-cause notices be issued to the JE and ME.