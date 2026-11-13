Minister Puri slams Cong over 1984 riots

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday criticised the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, questioning the party’s moral authority to speak about democracy and constitutional values. Recalling his personal experience, Puri said he was posted in Geneva at the time, while his parents were in Delhi.

Puri was speaking at a “Save Democracy, Reject Anarchy” march organised by the BJP in Manimajra to protest against what the party described as the Congress’s “negative politics” and attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government. Puri attended the march as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he spoke about the global energy crisis, fuel prices, India’s economic resilience, the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre and the Opposition’s political approach.

Referring to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Puri said disruptions in international energy markets had placed considerable pressure on global petroleum prices. He also highlighted measures taken by the Modi government to mitigate their impact.