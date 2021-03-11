Minister reviews preparations for Aam Aadmi clinics in Mohali

Mohali, August 9
Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan today paid a special visit to review the preparations for Aam Aadmi clinics to be operationalised from August 15.
She first visited an Aam Aadmi clinic at Chhaju Majra village in the Kharar constituency. The minister was welcomed by a large number of people. Later, she visited Jandpura village and then a clinic at Kansal.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Minister said another promise made by the Punjab Government to people before the elections was going to be fulfilled on August 15. Aam Aadmi clinics were being established with an intention of providing free and good health facilities to people.
She said in the first phase, 75 such clinics would be established. These clinics would be dedicated to people on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on August 15. These clinics would provide the best health services free of cost to people across the state.
She said there would be a doctor’s room and a reception-cum-waiting area in every Aam Aadmi clinic.
