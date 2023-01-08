Minister reviews progress of Ayurveda institute in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 7

Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and AYUSH, today reviewed the progress of the National Institute of Ayurveda being built at a cost of about Rs 270 crore in the Mansa Devi Temple complex here.

Dr Munjpara, who was accompanied by Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, instructed officials of the AYUSH Department to complete the construction work at the earliest.

After inspecting the hospital, college and hostels at the National Institute of Ayurveda, he directed the officials of the AYUSH department to ensure the use of high-quality material in the construction work.

Dr Saket Kumar, Director-General, Department of AYUSH, gave detailed information about the under-construction institute to the Minister. He informed him about the construction work going on in the hospital building, college building, auditorium, PG and UG hostels, international hostel, basement of the hospital and other works at the institute, being built on 20 acres. He assured the Minister that the construction work would be completed within the stipulated time. Later, Munjpara offered prayers at Mata Mansa Devi temple.