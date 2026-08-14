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Home / Chandigarh / Minister Shruti Choudhry to hoist flag at Panchkula’s I-Day celebrations

Minister Shruti Choudhry to hoist flag at Panchkula’s I-Day celebrations

Students from several schools will perform at the event

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Schoolchildren perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Haryana’s Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry will be the chief guest at the district-level Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Sector 5. She will hoist the National Flag and take the parade salute on the occasion.

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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma hoisted the flag and took the parade salute during the full-dress final rehearsal at the venue. DCP Aditi Singh was also present.

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Sharma said the celebrations would be held with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm, and directed officials from various departments to complete preparations on time.

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The rehearsal saw a march past by contingents of Haryana Women Police, Haryana Police, Haryana Home Guards, and NCC senior and junior wings, led by parade commander ACP Vikram Nehra, along with St Soldier and Satluj School cadets.

Students from several schools, including Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School Sector 26, Chaman Lal DAV School Sector 11, Hansraj Public School Sector 6, Little Flower School Sector 14, and Unison International School, presented patriotic cultural performances. PT, dumbbell and yoga displays were staged by students of government and private schools across the district.

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Flag march taken out

More than 550 youths and students took part in a Tiranga Yatra flagged off by SDM Chandrakant Kataria from Yavnika Park, Sector 5. The Mohali police also took out a flag march in Phase 8, Phase 11, IT City and Sohana under the leadership of DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal. “Punjab Police stands among the nation’s premier law-enforcement forces, distinguished by its courage, professionalism, and glorious legacy,” the DSP said.

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