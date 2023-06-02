Minister: Will step up drive against encroachers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

The Punjab Government would intensify drive to remove encroachments on panchayat land, said Laljit Singh Bhullar while assuming charge as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayats at Vikas Bhawan here today.

He said, “Officials will have to identify encroached land.” Officials apprised the minister that 1,349 acres of government land was freed from encroachments under the second phase.