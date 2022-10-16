Minister's escort vehicle hits bike

Chandigarh: A man and a woman were injured when an escort vehicle (at the rear end of the cavalcade) of Punjab Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur allegedly hit a motorcycle they were riding near the Sector 27-28 light point on Saturday evening. Both injured have been admitted to the GMCH-32. The escort vehicle driver also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The rest of the cavalcade had already left the spot when the accident occurred.
