Ministers take part in ‘Mohali Green Rally’

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 29

People from all sections of society took part in ‘Mohali Green Rally’ here today.

Before flagging off the initiative of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, in collaboration with NGOs, students, NCC cadets and CRPF personnel, Punjab Minister for Forest and Wildlife Lal Chand Kataruchak said the rally would convey the Mission Green message across the state. He planted saplings on the premises of Government College, Phase 6.

Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, while joining the rally, planted saplings at Rose Garden, 3B1, Mohali. He also distributed plants among students present there and exhorted them to take care of them to ensure proper blooming.

The rally culminated at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Sector 78 where MLA Kulwant Singh planted a sapling.

#Mohali