Minor accused of assaulting school head granted bail

Chandigarh, December 4
The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Chandigarh, has granted bail to a student who allegedly assaulted the headmaster of Government Model High School, Sector 19, with a rod after being stopped from roaming around on the campus.
The police had registered a case against the juvenile on November 30, under Sections 332, 353 and 341 of the IPC and sent him to juvenile home.
Himanshu Sharma, counsel for the juvenile, argued that the applicant had been falsely implicated. He said the applicant was a law abiding citizen and had no criminal background. He also said the name of accused had not been mentioned anywhere in the FIR.
There was nothing to be recovered and he was no more required for custodial interrogation, he said. The public prosecutor opposed the bail application. After hearing the arguments, the board granted bail to the juvenile.
