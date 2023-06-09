Minor among 5 apprehended for assault

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Five persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended for assaulting a two-wheeler mechanic, Umesh Kumar, at the motor market in Sector 21.

The suspects, identified as Annu (19), Sumit (19) and Akshay (18), all residents of Sector 20, and Aman (20), a resident of Pinjore, were arrested. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old juvenile was also apprehended in the case.

The police said the suspects had come to the motor market for some work related to their bike, but entered into an argument with the complainant who was later thrashed. The victim was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case was registered at the Sector 19 police station.